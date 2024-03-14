BTOB's Sungjae to make solo comeback; first release since parting ways with CUBE Entertainment

BTOB's Sungjae will be making his solo comeback soon. The vocalist is known for his impeccable singing skills. Sungjae is also an actor and has worked on hit K-dramas like Goblin, Mystic Pop-Up Bar, and more. In November 2023, all BTOB members decided not to renew their contacts with CUBE Entertainment. In January, Sunjae signed with a new company.

BTOB's Sungjae to mark return with solo comeback

On March 14, IWill Media announced that BTOB member Sungjae will be making his solo comeback soon with an album. This will mark his first release under this label after parting ways with CUBE Entertainment last year. This would also be his first music release in 2024 and is expected to be released in the first half of the year. In November 2023, BTOB members Eunkwang, Minhyuk, ChangSub, Hyunik, Peniel, and Sungjae did not sign their contracts with their previous company as their contracts came to an end. They had been with the company since 2012. In December 2023, Sungjae joined IWill Media.

More about BTOB and Sungjae

BTOB debuted in March 2012 with their singles Insane and Imagine. Members include Eunkwang, Minhyuk, ChangSub, Hyunik, Peniel, and Sungjae. In 2021, Ilhoon departed from the group. They are known for their beautiful ballads and live vocals. Some of their hits include I'll Be Your Man, Missing You, It's Okay, Wish And Wish and more.

BTOB will hold its concert, OUR DREAM, at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul from March 22–24.

On February 21, DOD announced that they had established a new company for BTOB members Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik, and Peniel called BTOB Company.

Sungjae debuted as an actor in 2014 with the drama Plus Nine Boys. He has impressed with his acting skills in popular dramas like Goblin, Who Are You: School 2015, Mystic Pop-Up Bar, The Golden Spoon, and more.

