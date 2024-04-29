Priyanka Chopra flaunts her toned muscle in 'between shots selfie' from Heads of State sets; see PIC

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for the upcoming Hollywood film Heads of State. She often shares pictures and videos from the film's set to update her fans.

Today, April 29, the actress took to her social media account and once again shared a selfie that she took in between the shots.

Priyanka Chopra shows her toned muscle in new selfie from Heads of State sets

A while ago, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Story and shared a mirror selfie while shooting for the Heads of State. She took it in between the shots. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen showing off her toned muscle as she wore a crop top and pants and paired it with a black coat.

Have a look:

Priyanka Chopra shares daughter Malti's ID card for Heads Of State sets

A few days ago, Chopra experienced immense joy as she brought her little one Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to the sets of the Hollywood action-comedy film. It appears that Malti will become a regular visitor, as she now possesses her very own ID card for the sets, featuring her adorable picture and the title "Chief Troublemaker." The actress shared a glimpse of this on her Instagram stories for her fans to see. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra's work front

She recently embraced a new role as the executive producer for the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger. Directed by the talented Indian-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, the actress enthusiastically shared this update with her fans.

Her production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures, has collaborated with Awedacious Originals to produce the documentary Women Of My Billions. Directed by Ajitesh Sharma, this documentary chronicles the real-life journey of a woman traveling from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to shed light on the experiences of women who have endured violence.

Apart from this, Priyanka recently graced the screen in the film Love Again and the web series Citadel, where she shares the spotlight with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Up next, she is set to star in Heads of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra opens up on dealing with father Ashok Chopra's demise: 'That kind of pain would never go away'