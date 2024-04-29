Debinna Bonnerjee is a mom to Irish Twin girls, Lianna and Divisha, who were born in the same year but at different times. She is fully focused on her daughters and enjoying this stage of her life. The actress tied the knot with her longtime love and fellow actor, Gurmeet Choudhary, in 2021.

A little while ago, Debinna shared a video showcasing her post-baby curves and how she's gradually getting back in shape. In her post, she encourages all new moms to prioritize self-love whenever they find a moment for themselves.

Debinna Bonnerjee's self-care routine

Debinna Bonnerjee posted a video on her Instagram, revealing snippets from her latest photoshoot. She flaunted her postpartum body in a yellow bodycon dress, with a neckline that showcased her cleavage. Pairing the dress with yellow bellies, she added a formal vibe to her outfit. Rocking a natural look, she absolutely slayed her new mommy style.

Bonnerjee wrote a long caption, dedicated to herself, a woman who is enjoying motherhood, but still wants to explore herself a little more. Captioning the video she wrote, "In the caption she wrote, "Dear Me, You are loved, and I love you. Oh Yes, I'm a Mom! And you know what? The best thing I have been experiencing as a mom is that, along with my babies, I am growing as a mother too and trying to ace it with all the ups and downs."

In addition to that, Bonnerjee also revealed her personal journey of self-love as a new mom, showcasing how she manages to find balance in her life. She documented her daily routine, which involved some acting, extensive training, dancing, keeping her fans updated through vlogs, and embracing the changes in her body with the support of an incredible team. “And you know what? This is only because this is my way of showing love to myself,” she added.

Later in the video, Gurmeet’s wife dropped a question at the end of the note, dedicated to new mothers, she wrote, “Do you relate? And if you haven’t acted upon this, do so because it’s a great feeling.”

Fans’ reactions

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, the comment section of the post flooded with all the reactions of the fans appreciating her bold look. One of them wrote, “You are looking so beautiful.” Another one stated, “Channeling My INNER Sunshine!!” Sargun Mehta also reacted on her video.

More about Debinna Bonnerjee

Debinna Bonnerjee is prominently known for her role of Sita in the TV series Ramayan, opposite her real life husband Gurmeet Choudhary. She was also seen in the sitcom Chidiya Ghar.

