BTOB members Seo Eunkwang, Lee Minhyuk, Im Hyunsik, and Peniel Shin have started their own label after parting ways with Cube Entertainment in 2023. Under DOD Entertainment, the members have decided to collectively begin their journey while still using the name of the group they debuted in. DOD Entertainment announced the news of starting BTOB Company on February 21, 2024.

BTOB Company establishment by Seo Eun Kwang, Lee Min Hyuk, Im Hyun Sik, and Peniel Shin

The four members of BTOB are officially under a new label named BTOB Company under DOD Entertainment. Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunshik, and Peniel will continue their careers under the said established company, whose name is taken from the K-pop group that they debuted under. Further announcements of future activities by the members will be announced soon.

Additionally, BTOB Company reached an agreement with Cube Entertainment regarding the trademark rights. The rights to use the name of the group still remain with the company. However, the members communicated with the agency so that they were allowed to use the group name BTOB. After thoughtful discussions, the company and the members arrived at an agreement that they could continue their activities together and establish their company as well, using the group's name.

The full form of BTOB stands for Born to Beat, formed back in 2012 under Cube Entertainment. The group is composed of five members, out of which Lee Changsub has signed Fantagio and will be continuing activities with the group despite being in different agencies. The rest of the four members, Eunkwang, Lee Minhyuk, Im Hyunsik, and Peniel will continue their future endeavors under the new label.



BTOB parting ways with Cube Entertainment

After 11 years of being together, Cube Entertainment made the official announcement that BTOB had parted ways with the company. The time of their contract renewal had come, and hence, they decided to reveal the future of the group to the fans. After long discussions, both parties mutually came to a decision of not to continue their collaboration. They disclosed that the company and the group did not sign the renewal contract and parted ways after working together for more than a decade.

However, although they are going their separate ways, both the group and company displayed respect for each other. The decision was significant because BTOB had been under Cube Entertainment’s management for 11 years, where they honed their skills. The company sent best wishes to the members for their future activities and also thanked them for giving out exceptional performances during their time together. Moreover, the agency also thanked BTOB’s fan club, MELODY, for always sticking beside the artists and showing love throughout. However, it is important to note that the group has not disbanded and still exists. It is expected that they will release new music together as a full group very soon.



