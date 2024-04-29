Why is Vijay Deverakonda facing backlash following OTT release of Family Star? EXPLAINED

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault threat

Vijay Deverakonda, one of the most prominent names in the Telugu film industry, was very recently seen in Family Star. The romantic action film featured Mrunal Thakur in the female lead and was helmed by Parasuram of Geeta Govindam fame.

Following a mixed to negative response from the audience, less than a month after the theatrical release, on April 26, Family Star officially made its OTT premiere. However, the film quickly found itself mired in controversy as several fans turned to social media to express their displeasure over a particular scene involving the protagonist and the antagonist.

Why is Vijay Deverakonda starrer Family Star facing backlash?

Several people took to social media to question how the so-called “good guy” was casually delivering threats of sexual assault, and even criticized Deverakonda for agreeing to say it, as well as Parasuram for agreeing to write it. One particular viewer also compared the dialogue to something that would have been said by Arjun Reddy (another of Vijay Deverakonda’s characters).

A social media user wrote, "Just watched Family Star. Devarakonda's char is supposed to be the good guy. But he's giving rape threats to the women in the Villain's household. Now Arjun Reddy doing this would mean a jerk doing problematic stuff. But in Family star the supposedly good guy ends up doing this."

Check out the posts below:

Just watched Family Star. Devarakonda's char is supposed to be the good guy. But he's giving rape threats to the women in the Villain's household. Now Arjun Reddy doing this would mean a jerk doing problematic stuff. But in Family star the supposedly good guy ends up doing this. — name cannot be blank (@cricnuffy) April 27, 2024

In #FamilyStar, the 'Hero' bashes up the goons of a muscleman who preyed upon the women of his family..



And then, proceeds to give a rape threat to the women of goon's family.



That's all I have to say. pic.twitter.com/I02j86y04X — B.H.Harsh (@film_waala) April 26, 2024

You'll find many reasons not to watch this irritating #FamilyStar 🙏



But this reason tops my list! Few people I met said that they will react the same way! (MABBULU IDIPOYINAYY)😭



Naaku Wrong ga Ardamaindha or Meeku anthena! Cheppandi🤔#VijayDeverakonda #TheFamilyStar pic.twitter.com/VhPppLinMH — Ungamma (@ShittyWriters) April 26, 2024

Vijay, in this case, is beyond vindictive

While the scene, as well as Vijay Deverakonda and the makers, are facing severe backlash, on the other hand, some social media users also came out in support of the scene, mentioning that it has been taken out of context and that it has been edited in a manner to avoid the context.

It is learned that the scene was built up before this, and it is the context that gave the sense of its credibility. They mentioned that the character Govardhan had utmost respect for women, and even shared several scenes highlighting it.

Check out the posts below:

If you wanna die from CRINGE. Just watch this scene from #FamilyStar #TheFamilyStar #TheFamilyStarOnPrime

Aa dialogues, aa taking…🤮🤢🤢Asal aa idea ki🫡🤢🤣 pic.twitter.com/miXfNDVo92 — SalaarUchiha (@SalaarUchiha) April 27, 2024

No Need To Search For #FamilyStar Traits In @TheDeverakonda, My Man Was Always A FAMILY STAR ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1grz2wSxuZ — Official Srinu (@OfficialSreeNu) April 28, 2024

What is the controversial scene from Family Star?

The controversial scene involves Vijay Devarakonda’s character Govardhan, having an altercation with a goon, who is at his house propositioning his sister-in-law in exchange for money owed by her husband. This leads to Govardhan warning the goon, which is disguised as a threat against the women in the goon’s family.

More about Family Star

Family Star marks the second on-screen collaboration between director Parasuram Petla and Vijay Deverakonda after Geeta Govindam. Apart from the Kushi actor and Mrunal Thakur, the film also features Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, VTV Ganesh, and many more in crucial roles.

The film revolves around the life of Govardhan, who is ambitious and wants to reach heights. However, he is burdened with family pressure and financial issues. How he meets Mrunal Thakur’s character Indu, and how they get into a relationship, including the highs and lows of it, forms the crux of the story.

Bankrolled by Dil Raju, under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Gopi Sunder has composed the music for the film. KU Mohanan cranked the camera for the film, and Marthand K Venkatesh took care of its editing.

