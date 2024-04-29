Shraddha Kapoor showers love on her ‘Pyaari Masi’ Padmini Kolhapure as she receives Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

One of the most loved and adored Bollywood stars, Shraddha Kapoor never misses an opportunity to shower love on her family members' successes. Recently, her Masi, actress Padmini Kolhapure, was honored with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. The Ok Jaanu actress took to social media to shower her inspiration with much love and praise.

Shraddha Kapoor showers love on her Pyaari Masi Padmini Kolhapure

Taking to Instagram stories, Shraddha Kapoor re-shared Padmini Kolhapure's video and wrote, "Meri Pyaari Masi, meri inspiration, meri rani with a heart emoji."

Check out Shraddha's post here:

Padmini Kolhapure shared the video on her Instagram and wrote, "Receiving an award is always special ,and Master Deenanath Mangeshkar award is even more special as he was a stalwart in theatre and Music . I dedicate this award to All those who have been instrumental in what I am today . Truly blessed Thank you to all my fans. Thank you for all your love and blessing."

Check out the video here:

Shraddha Kapoor on the work front

The actress was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s rom-com, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film emerged as a success at the box office.

She will be next seen in Stree 2. The movie is directed by Amar Kaushik and also stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi. Additionally, the horror comedy will have a cameo by Varun Dhawan who will reprise his character of Bhediya in the film since both Stree and Bhediya are a part of Maddock's Supernatural Universe. The film is slated to release on August 31. Tamannaah Bhatia will also be seen making a cameo appearance.

The upcoming movie is a sequel to the hit movie Stree which was released in 2018. The film turned out to be a surprise hit and was well-received. It was followed by Varun Dhawan's 2022 horror comedy Bhediya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film was yet again a success. In the post-credit scene, we were informed that the Stree and the Bhediya universe will meet in future projects. Both Stree 2 and Bhediya 2 will continue this storyline.

