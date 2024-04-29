Is Eva Longoria Temporarily Moving To Spain With Her Husband José Bastón? Here's What Report Says

Eva Longoria is one of the most famous and talked-about actresses in the media. With her amazing career trajectory, she has never let her fans down with any of her onscreen performances. The 46-year-old actress’s plans to move abroad with her husband, José Bastón, were revealed recently. Read ahead to learn more.

Where is Eva Longoria moving?

As per Page Six, a source revealed that the Desperate Housewives star is moving to Spain with her husband José Bastón. The source confirmed that she is not shifting there permanently. The source said, “She’ll be spending a ton of time there working for the second half of this year.”

As per the outlet, the couple bought a vacation home in Marbella, Spain, in 2023. During the interview with Hello, Longoria gave a sneak peek of her vacation home. She said, “The first time I came to Marbella, two decades ago, it was love at first sight. I said to myself: ‘Some day I’ll live here.”

The actress also revealed that she spent five years searching for a perfect place for her and her family to live part-time. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More about Eva Longoria’s professional front

The Devious Maids star is all geared up for the release of her upcoming series, Land Of Women. The much-anticipated series comes under the drama/comedy genre.

Advertisement

The series premise is about a socialite from New York who is forced to flee with her mother and daughter to a quaint Spanish wine town. There, she must navigate the particularities of small-town life while also facing her family's darkest secrets and two foolish hitmen.

Along with Eva Longoria, the series also stars Gloria Muñoz, Victoria Bazua, Carmen Maura, and Santiago Cabrera. The actress herself produces the series, which is six parts long and can be streamed on Apple TV+. The series will premiere on June 26.

ALSO READ: Will Eva Longoria Join Only Murders In The Building Cast For Season 4? Here's What We Know