Who is Mamitha Baiju of Premalu? 5 interesting facts about Malayalam cinema's new find

Mamitha Baiju has taken Malayalam cinema by storm! But there's more to her than her role in Premalu. Explore 5 intriguing facts about the actress.

By Narayan
Published on Apr 29, 2024  |  06:27 PM IST |  574
Mamitha Baiju (PC: Maamitha Baiju Instagram)

The recent Malayalam film, Premalu, has taken the industry by storm, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Initially released in Malayalam, the movie's immense popularity led to dubs in Telugu, Tamil, and other languages, captivating audiences across India. 

While the film launched her into the national spotlight, Mamitha's journey is more than just a lucky break. It's the story of a talented young woman who has been honing her craft for years, both on-screen and off. Read five interesting facts about Mamita Baiju that you didn’t know about.

A Talented Debut


Mamitha made her acting debut in 2017 with the Malayalam film Sarvopari Palakkaran, sharing screen space with established actors like Anoop Menon, Aparna Balamurali, and Anu Sithara. This marked the beginning of a steady climb, with her taking on prominent roles in subsequent years. Films like Operation Java, Kho Kho, and Pranaya Vilasam showcased her versatility. 

Winner of Kerala Critics Award


Mamitha's talent isn't only recognized by the audience, it has garnered her critical acclaim as well. The actress is a Kerala Film Critics Award winner for Best Supporting Actress, an honor bestowed upon her for her portrayal of Anju in Kho Kho. This film, starring Rajisha Vijayan in the lead, also holds the record for the highest TRP rating (12.7 points) ever achieved by a female-centric Malayalam film during its world television premiere. 

More Than Just an Actress


While balancing her acting career, Mamitha is also dedicated to her academic pursuits. She's currently pursuing a B.Sc. in Psychology at Sacred Heart College in Kochi. 

From stage to screen: A Legacy in Dance


Mamitha's artistic journey extends beyond acting. Before captivating audiences on screen, she established herself as a renowned classical dancer. Her talent in Mohiniyattam and Kuchipudi earned her numerous prizes at state-level youth festivals. A glimpse of her graceful movements can be seen in her Instagram posts, but her dedication to dance goes far beyond social media – she's a trained professional with prior recognition in newspapers.

Beyond the Spotlight


Mamitha's artistic expression isn't limited to the performing arts. When she's not busy filming or studying, she finds solace in creating clay art. This art form serves as a therapeutic outlet for her, revealing a hidden side of her creativity.

With the confirmed sequel to Premalu, Mamitha is set to reprise her role as Reenu and charm audiences once again.

ALSO READ: Premalu 2 ANNOUNCED: Mamitha Baiju and Naslen Gafoor to return as Sachin-Reenu with more fun; to release in 2025

Credits: Mamitha Baiju’s Instagram, IMDb
Latest Articles