BTS and IVE's Jang Wonyoung defamation case: YouTuber Sojang ordered 2-year prison sentence and 200 million KRW fine

On January 14, YouTuber Sojang was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of probation for defaming South Korean celebrities, including IVE's Wonyoung and BTS. She was known for making unverified claims regarding the artists in an attempt to malign their reputations. The Incheon District Court also ordered the 30-year-old to pay a fine of approximately 200 million KRW (about 137,000 USD) and to carry out 120 hours of community service.

Park Sojang (monotonously known as Sojang) continuously uploaded defamatory videos about K-pop idols like IVE's Jang Wonyoung , BTS’s Jungkook and V, soloist Kang Daniel, and others from October 2021 to June 2023. These videos included heavily edited content designed to spread false news about the celebrities to gain views and subscribers. The videos covered topics such as prostitution, plastic surgery, or celebrities' love lives. Some even included body-shaming and other offensive remarks.

In retaliation to her actions, Sojang faced multiple civil and criminal charges from the affected artists last year. Jang Wonyoung filed a 1 billion KRW lawsuit, and the court ordered her to pay the full amount in January. Sojang appealed to the court for relief from the fine. BTS members V and Jungkook filed a lawsuit demanding 90 million KRW for damage to their reputations. Kang Daniel won 30 million KRW in damages in the first trial, which Sojang has also appealed. SM Entertainment filed charges regarding the defamation of EXO’s Suho and aespa, as reported by Korean media.

The defamatory videos uploaded by the YouTuber led to significant financial gains for her. She reportedly earned 250 million KRW (approximately 171,000 USD) in profits through ad revenue and paid memberships from such content. Holding Sojang's case as an example, the presiding judge, Kim Saet Byeol, emphasized the severity of defamation crimes. He stated, "Defamation causes irreparable harm to victims and must be dealt with severely."

