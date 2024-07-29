BTS' Jimin makes history as first K-pop soloist to reach top 2 on Billboard 200 twice with albums MUSE and FACE

A year after his impressive solo debut, BTS' Jimin has achieved another milestone. He has made history as the first K-pop soloist to reach the Top 2 on Billboard 200 with two albums, MUSE and FACE. FACE was his debut solo album, followed by the recent hit release, MUSE.

Jimin earns top 2 on Billboard 200 with two albums MUSE and FACE

On July 28, Billboard revealed that BTS' Jimin’s new solo album, MUSE, had entered the Top 200 albums chart at No. 2 which ranks albums in the United States, highlighting its popularity in the country.

MUSE has now equaled Jimin’s own record for the highest-charting album by a Korean solo artist. His debut solo album, FACE, achieved the same milestone in 2023, making him the first K-pop soloist to hit the top 2 on the Billboard 200. With this new entry, the Who singer has also made K-pop history as the first Korean solo artist to have more than one album in the top 3 of the Billboard 200.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), MUSE racked up 96,000 equivalent album units for the week ending July 25. This total album score includes 74,000 traditional album sales, 15,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, and 7,000 track equivalent album (TEA) units.

Listen to MUSE’s title track and FACE’s title track here-

More about MUSE

MUSE, released on July 19, 2024, through BIGHIT MUSIC, features seven tracks, including Closer Than This, the pre-release single Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring rapper Loco, and the lead single Who which instantly became a hit and topped multiple iTunes charts. The album made an impressive debut at number two in South Korea and number three in Japan.

Jimin, who led the overall production of MUSE, explores the journey of seeking genuine love and occasionally losing his way across the album’s seven tracks. While FACE focuses on confronting one’s inner self, MUSE offers a candid look at his experiences and the inspiration he found in his surroundings.

The seven tracks on MUSE are Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco), Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, Who, and Closer Than This. The theme of love is introduced with the opening track, Rebirth (Intro), and evolves throughout the album, culminating in the main track, Who. Who is a hip hop R&B genre song featuring powerful beats that explode at the beginning, complemented by acoustic guitar sounds and a dynamic bounce that enhances its addictiveness.

