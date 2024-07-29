Stray Kids sets record as FIRST group ever to have 5 consecutive albums sweep no. 1 on Billboard 200 with ATE

Stray Kids has recently released their ninth extended play, ATE, which is now soaring atop many music charts. The group has now demonstrated their global power once again with the no. 1 spot on this week’s Billboard 200. With this, the group landed their fifth consecutive album, bowing atop the prestigious music chart.

Stray Kids' ATE debuts at no. 1 on this week's Billboard 200

According to Billboard’s update on July 29, Stray Kids’ ATE has swept the impressive no. 1 spot on this week’s 200 chart (dated August 3). The K-pop ensemble is now the first and only group in history to have a total of 5 consecutive albums debut atop the esteemed music chart. The only other act (not a group) to achieve this milestone is American rapper DMX.

Meanwhile, in March 2022, the group solidified its stance in the global music scene, with ODDINARY earning its first No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200. Following this, MAXIDENT in October 2022, 5-STAR in June 2023, and 樂-STAR' in November 2023, all albums released by Stray Kids since then debuted atop the chart.

Congratulations, Stray Kids!

Stray Kids' ATE soars atop music charts with the largest weekly sales in the U.S.

ATE arrived on Billboard 200 with 232,000 equivalent album units sold in the United States for the week ending on July 25. This marks the largest weekly sales for any K-pop album in 2024. At the same time, the mini-album also earned Stray Kids the sixth-biggest debut of this year.

Among this, 218,000 were original album sales, making ATE the second highest-selling album of this year, following Taylor Swift’s latest release. Adding to their many achievements, the nine-piece ensemble also secured the top spot on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart for the week of August 3.

As the group rewrites K-pop history, while also underscoring their ambition in the global music market, fans can’t help but celebrate their many milestones.

More about Stray Kids' ATE

On July 19, Stray Kids made their highly-anticipated 2024 comeback with the Korean language extended play ATE. The power-injecting album demonstrates their pride and confidence, while the title track, Chk Chk Boom, makes it way easier for the group to showcase their strength.

Stray Kids, who continue to contribute to the Hlalyu wave, is now set to headline their second Lollapalooza on August 2.

