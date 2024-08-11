BTS’ global power: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif celebrates gold medal win at 2024 Paris Olympics with Jungkook’s Dreamers

Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer earned her historic win at the 2024 Paris Olympics. To celebrate the special moment with her gold medal, the female boxer took the help of BTS’ golden maknae Jungkook. Taking to her Instagram, the Olympic champion shared a story featuring the hit 2022 FIFA theme song.

On August 10, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif became the first-time Olympic medalist with her win at the final of women’s Welterweight. After her historic win, the boxer took to her Instagram and reposted a story originally shared by an Algerian actress. In the story, Imane added Jungkook’s hit song Dreamers, which perfectly resonates with her.

Her Olympic journey hasn’t been easy at all. From debuting as a nobody to rising to fame, she came a long way. In particular, the controversy regarding her gender identity created quite a stir, temporarily marring her special moment.

However, crossing all obstacles she finally bagged a historic feat. Proving with her gold medal, that she is a dreamer as Jungkook’s lyrics say “Look who we are, we are the dreamers / We make it happen 'cause we believe it / Look who we are, we are the dreamers / We make it happen 'cause we can see it.”

With this, BTS’ global power is once again demonstrated. Imane Khelif’s celebration proves the megastar group and its members never fail to inspire others regardless of their language, country, and culture.

Dreamers is a solo song by Jungkook that was created as the official soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Like most World Cup songs, this one also garnered exceptional attention and for months it was trending on various social media platforms. In particular, the inspirational lyrics combined with Jungkook’s powerful voice evoke a sense of unity, summoning people all around the world to come together.

On the work front, Jungkook recently released a new solo track Never Let Go for BTS FESTA 2024. His solo album GOLDEN arrived in November, one month before his mandatory military enlistment. He is now set to return in June 2025.

