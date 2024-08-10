Did BTS' Jungkook accidentally reveal vaping in latest Are You Sure?! footage with Jimin? Fans debate over viral clip

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of smoking.

In the latest episode of BTS’ travel reality show Are You Sure?!, Jungkook has unintentionally sparked a lively debate among fans. The episode, which captures Jungkook and Jimin’s adventures across various locations, features a moment that has caught the attention of the ever-watchful ARMY. A clip from the show, which has gone viral on TikTok with over 252,000 views, shows Jungkook lounging in bed, holding an object that some fans speculate might be a vape.

The scene in question is shot in a casual, home-video style, with Jungkook appearing to bring the object close to his face intermittently. Due to the low resolution of the footage, the object’s exact nature is unclear, leading to mixed interpretations. While some fans are convinced they’re seeing Jungkook vape, others are less certain, citing the quality of the video as a factor that makes it difficult to confirm.

Take a look at the clip here;

This isn’t the first time Jungkook’s vaping has become a topic of discussion. Earlier this year, during a Weverse Live session, Jungkook accidentally revealed what seemed to be a vape, which led to a flurry of fan reactions. The revelation sparked conversations about idol behaviors and the expectations that agencies place on their artists regarding public image.

In South Korea, idols are often under scrutiny, and agencies prefer their stars to avoid promoting habits like vaping, which can be seen as contrary to their polished public persona. As such, any hint of such activities can stir up significant chatter among fans and critics alike.

Advertisement

Despite the buzz, many fans have taken the clip in stride, finding amusement in the possibility that Jungkook might be vaping on camera, especially given the show’s informal and candid format. For them, the scene is just another quirky moment in the entertaining travelogue of their favorite idols.

On the flip side, some fans argue that BIGHIT MUSIC would have likely edited out any such footage if it were deemed inappropriate or inconsistent with their image policies. They suggest that Jungkook’s vaping may be an off-camera habit rather than something he would openly share in a show intended for a global audience.

As the debate continues, the focus remains on the light-hearted and personal moments captured in Are You Sure?!. Whether or not Jungkook was vaping, the show remains a fascinating glimpse into the lives of BTS members as they navigate their pre-military enlistment travels.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with habitual smoking or addiction, please reach out to your nearest help, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Are You Sure?! Ep 1-2 Review: BTS' Jimin and Jungkook radiate peak siblings energy in New York; video call V, SUGA