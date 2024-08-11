Steve Aoki reveals BTS' fun moments from MIC Drop remix shoot 7 years after its release; watch

BTS is a worldwide known K-pop icon who has created a massive name for themselves in the world of music and they recently surprised fans with a behind-the-scenes video for their huge hit track MIC Drop (Steve Aoki remix) music video. The behind-the-scenes video comes as a surprise as it has been 7 years since MIC Drop was first released.

On August 9, 2024, Steve Aoki, the famous American DJ and record producer, released the behind-the-scenes of BTS' MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) music video. The video comes as a big surprise as it has been unveiled after a significant lapse of 7 years since MIC Drop’s initial release in 2017.

The MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) behind-the-scenes video begins with Steve Aoki on the set of the music video with Team GDW from South Korea who introduce themselves. The following scenes take everyone to the set as the American DJ shoots his part of the MIC Drop MV.

Finally, the other scene shows us when BTS comes to visit Steve and as they hug and converse, they also pose for cool and fun pictures together. BTS members were captivated by Steve’s sweatshirt. Later the fun began when Steve Aoki put his sweatshirt up for bet to BTS members saying he wanted them to have it.

Steve’s sweatshirt in turn begins a hilarious bet amongst RM, Jungkook, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jin as they fight for it. Since there was only one sweatshirt, it was up for grabs by all 7 members to decide who won it, RM came up with the idea of rock paper scissors, and the winner took Steve Aoki’s sweatshirt.

After a short yet fun rock paper scissors game, RM won Steve’s sweatshirt in the end.

Watch the MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) behind-the-scenes video here:

Meanwhile, MIC Drop is one of the biggest hit songs by BTS. MIC Drop was initially released on November 24, 2017, as the second single from their EP Love Yourself: Her. MIC Drop debuted at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking BTS’ first top 40 on the chart.