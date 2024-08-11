‘Been your fan for long’: Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon’s letter to Han Ji Min after first meet goes viral amid dating confirmation

Recently, actress Han Ji Min and Jannabi member Choi Jung Hoon confirmed their relationship. The two first met on the KBS talk show The Seasons: Choi Jung Hoon’s Night Park. Turns out ahead of their meeting, the Jannabi member wrote a heartfelt fan letter to Han Ji Min. As it resurfaces amid their dating confirmation, many think this letter might have been the romantic start of their relationship.

On August 9, a Korean media outlet revealed the letter Choi Jung Hoon wrote to Han Ji Min ahead of their first meeting on The Seasons. He penned to ‘Han Ji Min noona’ that he feels honored to have her join the special final episode of the KBS talk show, which he hosted.

“I've been a big fan of yours for a long time, but hearing you would be visiting us was such a joy. I’m really looking forward to singing together today and feeling a bit nervous.”

He further wrote, “ Please feel free to have fun without worrying too much! Thank you once again for traveling from afar to join the rehearsal and for all your effort. I've prepared some delicious snacks for you to enjoy while you wait. Have a relaxing time.”

His warm words demonstrate his affection and admiration for the Our Blues actress.

Meanwhile, On August 8, reports surfaced claiming that Han Ji Min and Choi Jung Hoon are dating. Later, Jannabi’s agency Peponi Music confirmed their relationship. They also confirmed that the duo first met last year on Choi Jung Hoon’s show The Seasons.

In addition, previously, the singer also sang OSTs for the actress’ dramas like Our Blues and One Spring Night. Born in 1982, Han Ji Min has a 10-year age gap with Choi Jung Hoon, who was born in 1992.

Choi Jung Hoon is the frontman of Jannabi, an indie rock band that was formed in 2012. When the band debuted in 2014, there were 5 members. However, currently, Jannabi is a rock duo with Choi Jung Hoon serving as the vocalist and Kim Do Hyung as the guitarist. The band is known for their self-produced songs with intense emotional messages.

