BTS’ J-Hope and Pharrell Williams collab coming soon? Happy singer asks fans to be prepared for possible 2025 release

Pharrell Williams and BTS’ J-Hope’s collaboration has been in the talks for a few months as both artists teased it earlier. However, in a recent interview, Pharrell Williams revealed that we might be getting the collaboration sooner than we expected. The fans are excited about the prospect even before it has been announced formally.

On November 17, 2024, the global publication GQ magazine released an exclusive interview with Pharrell Williams, where he spoke about his career. In the video, the artist was seen looking over a few social media posts by fans, and one of them was talking about a specific interaction between him and BTS’ J-Hope. The fan was wondering about the possible collaboration between both artists, as they previously uploaded pictures together on their personal Instagram pages.

Pharrell Williams answers the fan queries with a simple “I said prepare!” strongly hinting at the release of his collaboration with J-Hope. Previously, J-Hope uploaded a picture with Pharrell with the caption “P & J…Can't wait for 2025,” to which RM commented, “Next year come quickly.”

Although nothing has been officially announced yet, the clues indicate that they are soon going to release new music in 2025. Are you excited about the prospect?

J-Hope officially enlisted for the mandatory military service on April 18, 2023, and was discharged on October 17, 2024. The artist was serving at the Baekho Recruit Training Center, 36th Infantry Division of the Army, as a training assistant. Debuting as a K-pop idol back in 2013 alongside RM, Jin, V, Jungkook, Suga, and Jimin, there has been no stopping for the artist.

Apart from being known as a BTS member, he is also known for his solo work. J-hope officially made his debut as a solo artist in 2022 with the album Jack in the Box alongside the music video for the singles Arson and MORE. The artist will be discharged sometime around 2025 and is expected to make a comeback with a brand-new record.