BTS' J-Hope and Spanish singer Becky G's Chicken Noodle Soup music video surpasses 12 million YouTube likes

BTS' J-Hope and Spanish singer Becky G have achieved a remarkable milestone as their collaborative music video for Chicken Noodle Soup surpasses 12 million likes on YouTube. Released on September 27, 2019, the dynamic track samples DJ Webstar and Young B's 2006 hit, featuring the Voice of Harlem.

BTS’ J-Hope and Becky G’s Chicken Noodle Soup surpasses 12 million YouTube likes

BTS' J-Hope and Spanish singer Becky G continue to leave an indelible mark on the music scene as their collaboration, Chicken Noodle Soup, achieves a significant milestone. The music video for the dynamic track has surpassed an impressive 12 million likes on YouTube, underscoring its enduring popularity since its release on September 27, 2019, through Big Hit Entertainment.

Directed by Yongseok Choi of Lumpens and co-produced by Nathan Scherrer, the music video was filmed in Los Angeles and boasts a diverse ensemble of over 50 dancers from different nationalities. The video not only pays homage to the original Chicken Noodle Soup dance but also introduces new choreography, featuring distinctive moves like flapping elbows with bent legs to emulate a chicken.

What sets this video apart is its vibrant energy and inclusive spirit, with J-Hope's request to include an informal clip of the dance crew singing and dancing at the video's conclusion. This personal touch captures the infectious positivity experienced during the filming day, adding a unique and heartfelt element to the production.

Chicken Noodle Soup has truly struck a chord with people all around the world. The fact that it has garnered a whopping 12 million likes on YouTube speaks volumes about its timeless charm and the incredible synergy between J-Hope and Becky G, who effortlessly fuse cultural influences and dance styles.

Advertisement

More details about J-Hope and Becky G’s collaboration

J-Hope's Chicken Noodle Soup collaboration with Spanish singer Becky G is not just a catchy hit, but proof of the BTS member's personal connection with the original track by Webstar and Young B. In a V Live stream, J-Hope shared that the original song held special meaning for him, being a source of inspiration during his early days of learning to dance. Eager to incorporate the track into his debut mixtape Hope World, J-Hope envisioned it as a representation of his passion for dance.

The collaboration with Becky G took shape after the two artists met at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Both contributed to writing the trilingual lyrics, emphasizing themes of identity and roots. Released by Big Hit Entertainment on September 27, 2019, during BTS' hiatus, Chicken Noodle Soup quickly made its mark, debuting at number 81 on the Billboard Hot 100. J-Hope's dance challenge further fueled its success, showcasing his influence not just within BTS but as a solo artist, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' V gives interim report from military on achieving 72.5 kg off his weight goal; promises to return soon