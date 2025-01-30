BTS’ Jimin overtakes Jungkook to become the longest-charting K-pop soloist on Billboard Artist 100

Jimin, one of the most popular members of BTS, has been making achievements with his solo music continuously, not just domestically but in the international market as well. Recently, the artist has managed to break another record set by his bandmate Jungkook to become the longest-charting K-pop idol on Billboard Artist 100.

On January 28, 2025, Billboard revealed the latest week chart data and Jimin grabbed no. 62 on the Artist 100 for 34 non-consecutive weeks. He managed to beat Jungkook’s record and become the longest-charting K-pop artist on the chart. Meanwhile, the track Who climbed to no. 25 on the Hot 100 in its 26th week, while also holding strong at no. 11 on Streaming Songs, no. 16 on the Global 200, and no. 22 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Moreover, Jimin’s album MUSE rebounded to No. 77 on the Billboard 200, marking its 27th week on the chart and further extending its record as the longest-charting K-pop solo album in history. Over on Billboard’s World Albums chart, MUSE continued its reign at No. 1 for the 3rd non-consecutive week.

Jimin made his solo debut with the album titled Face in 2023. The record included the title track, Like Crazy, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first K-pop soloist to do so. Set Me Free Pt. 2 served as the pre-release single for the record.

The artist enlisted in the military on December 13, 2023, along with his teammate Jungkook. He will be discharged sometime around 2025 and continue his activities as a K-pop idol. While he was enlisted, Jimin’s second solo album was released titled FACE on March 24, 2024, with the music video for the main track MUSE. The record became extremely popular despite the artist’s absence to promote it.

Moreover, Jimin also appeared in the travel show Are You Sure?! Alongside teammate Jungkook. Released in August 2024, the duo's adventure started in the United States and then took them to Jeju Island and Sapporo, where they did camping, canoeing, and road trips. The show is available to stream on the Disney+ platform.