Lee Jun Hyuk, Han Ji Min's Love Scout CANCELS Jan 31 broadcast; know episode 9 release date as per new schedule

The production team of Love Scout has changed their broadcast plans for episode 9 and 10. The Friday-Saturday drama will air only 1 episode this week. There's just four episodes left and the shifting of episode 10 to next week might have come as a surprise to fans. However, the drama team decided it based on Love Scout's ongoing success rate.

On January 30, SBS released some new still cuts of CEO Kang Ji Yun (Han Ji Min) and Secretary Yoo Eun Ho’s (Lee Jun Hyuk) office romance. Along with that, they shared their plans for the remaining broadcast schedule. Episode 9 will air on Saturday (February 1) instead of Friday and the subsequent episodes will all be moved to the next slots. However, it is not yet known whether the last episode will be moved to another week or it will be released in its scheduled week.

Even though the airing of episode 9 is to be delayed by a day, the drama team will not let fans get disappointed. They have prepared something exciting for them for Friday (January 31). On the occasion of Seollal or Lunar New Year holidays, they will have a special broadcast of Love Scout. It is their way of giving back the love the office romance has been receiving from the viewers. Talking about the casts, the production team said, "Han Ji Min and Lee Joon Hyuk's romantic chemistry has always been the best. Despite being perfect actors, they worked hard to build up more detailed emotional lines by constantly exchanging opinions."

Through the special broadcast, their aim is to bring out the relationship development of the lead couple. Regarding the episode, they said, "With only 4 episodes left, Ji Yun and Eun Ho, who have come to care for each other, will grow more with their mature love." Episode 9 will feature the two of them getting intimate when overflowing with emotions. There will also be the appearance of a potential love rival of Yoo Eun Ho, which will bring out his adorable jealous side. Stay tuned to find out what happens next.