'Came home': BTS' Jimin spills details of night talk with Jungkook being 'apprehensive', shares things to prepare before meeting ARMY again

Jimin provided an update regarding his daily life in the military in his latest Weverse post for BTS ARMY (BTS' fandom). He also mentioned his daily conversations with his fellow bandmates Jungkook regarding their life, future, and what all they need to prepare before meeting the fans and taking the stage once again as OT7.

The BTS member wrote a detailed message for the fans on January 29. He shared how "time flows differently" in the military and how he was passing each day. There was no eventful happening in his life, and every day felt the same, with the routine of waking up, training, working out, and then going back to sleep. But he still wanted to share that with the fans, to let them know how much he missed them. He says life there wasn't easy, and he was still going through the learning and coping process.

The only thing that changed for him as the new year approached was the topics of conversation with his military buddy Jungkook. The BTS duo talked about how life would be after getting discharged from the military and also about resuming group activities. Jimin mentioned them talking about what all they need to prepare before meeting the fans and getting back on stage to perform like they used to. That might be a hint of their possible comeback this year, following the competition of the mandatory activities of their last-enlisted member, Suga. Read the full-text post here:

Jimin mentioned being "apprehensive" and determined to "put on the best performance for everyone who's been waiting" for them. He promises to work very hard and return in the "best possible condition." He also expressed gratitude for the fans' unwavering support and ended by wishing them a happy new year.

Jimin and Jungkook enlisted together under the buddy system on December 12, 2023. They will get discharged after completing their mandatory 18-month services on June 11 this year. Fans are eagerly waiting to welcome the K-pop stars back to their usual life.