BTS' Jimin's chance encounter with Jimmy Fallon revealed; The Tonight Show host shares first reaction to Who

BTS’ Jimin has returned to Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show with his latest solo album MUSE. The K-pop idol performed the title track Who with an electrifying choreography. Ahead of his appearance, the popular host revealed that he got to have a sneak peek of this song during a coincidental encounter.

Jimmy Fallon listened to Jimin's Who months ago during an unplanned encounter

On July 23 (IST)/ July 22 EDT, BTS’ Jimin returned to Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show for the TV debut of his MUSE title track Who’s Performance. Just ahead of the K-pop idol making his appearance, Jimmy Fallon absolutely amazed the fans with the true story of a chance encounter he had with the BTS member.

He revealed that, while he was in a recording studio for a project, he coincidentally met Jimin at the same place. After a brief surprise exchange, the popular talk show host had the chance to listen to MUSE's title track Who. He presented a clip from the studio on his The Tonight Show. In the video, Jimmy Fallon can be seen grooving to the beats of the track while also jumping in excitement.

Before introducing Jimin, the host ended the revelation saying that he has been holding this ‘secret’ close to the chest for months now. He hilariously joked that it has even affected his family and life. As the crowd burst out in laughter, Jimmy Fallon said one last line before the K-pop icon appeared.

“Finally the song is out! The song is Who, Jimin’s here everybody!”, Fans seated in the audience erupted in cheers.

More about Jimin on The Tonight Show

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin made his solo The Tonight Show debut in 2023, when he had an exciting conversation with the host Jimmy Fallon and also showcased a brilliant performance of his hit track Like Crazy. As the K-pop idol returned to the late-night show for the second time, expectations were high and he didn’t disappoint.

More about Jimin's MUSE

On the work front, Jimin unveiled his second solo album MUSE on July 19, while on June 28, he dropped the pre-release track Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO). His sophomore solo album features five more tracks including the title track Who, Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This.

