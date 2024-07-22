BTS’ Jimin is known for his soft and delicate charm. One of the most important elements that plays a key role in his beauty is his hair. Recently, in a behind-the-scenes video for his latest solo album MUSE, the singer asked fans to vote whether they like him more in black or bleached blonde dye.

Jimin asks fans' opinions on whether black or bleached blonde hair suits him better

On July 22, BTS’ official YouTube channel BANGTAN TV shared a snippet from Jimin’s concept photoshoot for his latest solo album MUSE. In the behind-the-scenes video, while getting his hair set with a warm smile, the K-pop idol expressed his joy in taking photos after bleaching.

However, keeping his own opinion aside, the singer asked fans to vote on whether they like him more in black or bleached blonde hair. To let him know, fans quickly flocked to the comment section, casting their own votes. Many ARMYs took the neutral route and said that his beauty never fails to amaze them, be it in black or blonde hair.

Watch Jimin asking fans’ opinions on his hair color:

More about Jimin's MUSE

On the work front, Jimin recently released his second solo album MUSE on July 19. The pre-release track Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO) was unveiled on June 28, along with a dreamlike music video. The song instantly set new records on music charts and streaming platforms, setting the backdrop for the K-pop idol’s album release.

His sophomore album MUSE features a total of six tracks including the pre-release, the title track Who, Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This.

In particular, the title track fetched Jimin a few new records in his solo career. Within 24 hours of its release, Who climbed atop iTunes charts in 112 countries across the globe and has been maintaining the stronghold for 3 consecutive days.

On the other hand, MUSE received this week’s fan-favorite album vote on a poll arranged by Billboard.

Meanwhile, Jimin is currently carrying out his mandatory military service, for which he enlisted in December 2023, alongside his bandmate Jungkook. The duo will most likely be discharged in June 2025, when they will reunite with the rest of the members to resume BTS activities.

