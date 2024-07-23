BTS’ Jimin drops remix album for title track Who from MUSE with seven songs; check them out

BTS' Jimin has released the Who (Remixes) album featuring seven tracks, including the original song. The agency announced with the hope that fans would experience enhanced enjoyment of the bold and captivating song Who, offering both the original version and a variety of reinterpretations in the remixes. Each track is tailored to match different vibes, ensuring a diverse listening experience.

BTS’ Jimin drops Who remix album

On July 22, 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS' Jimin would be releasing a new remix album titled Who (Remixes), featuring the lead track from the MUSE album. The album was released on July 23 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), comprising a total of seven tracks, including the original version of Who. The album also includes additional versions such as Who (Instrumental), Who (Acoustic Remix), Who (Rock Remix), Who (Shibuyakei Remix), Who (Funky Remix), and Who (Beautiful Mind Remix).

Check out below-

Each of these remixes is tailored to cater to specific moods and vibes of Jimin's primarily R&B track from his second solo album, MUSE. From the upbeat party atmosphere to relaxed moments in your room or even a midnight dance session, the various remixes offer something for every occasion. Jimin's captivating voice continues to win hearts, and these remixes only enhance his charm.

More about Jimin’s MUSE

On July 19 at 1 PM KST, Jimin unveiled his second solo album MUSE, debuting alongside the music video for its title track Who. The song, blending hip hop and R&B genres, features powerful beats that intensify from the start, complemented by acoustic guitar melodies and a dynamic bounce that enhances its irresistible appeal.

Watch the original track here-

Immediately following its release, both Jimin's album MUSE and its lead track Who surged to the top of iTunes charts worldwide. By 9 AM KST on July 20, Who had already claimed the No. 1 spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in over 112 different regions, including major markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and Italy.

In addition to dominating the U.S. chart, Jimin achieved multiple top 10 placements with B-sides from his album: Be mine at No. 5, Slow Dance (featuring Sofia Carson) at No. 6, Rebirth (Intro) at No. 7, and Interlude : Showtime at No. 10.

