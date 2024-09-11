BTS’ Jimin’s Who sets record as fastest 2024 K-pop track to exceed 500 million streams on Spotify

BTS’ Jimin is setting an unprecedented standard of success with his latest album MUSE. Now, the title track Who has surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify, becoming the fastest K-pop track released in 2024 to do so. In addition, this marks the hitmaker’s second 500 million Spotify streams under his solo discography.

According to updates on September 10, Jimin’s Who has now amassed 504,853,655 streams on Spotify, becoming the fastest 2024 K-pop song to reach the milestone. At the same time, it is also the fastest song globally which managed to achieve the feat in 2024.

Released on July 19, Who has hit this impressive stream count within 53 days, surpassing Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso and Please Please Please, both of which amassed 500 million streams after 58 days of release.

Jimin's achievements barely stop here. The MUSE title track marks the second 500 million streams for the BTS member, after his 2023 hit track Like Crazy which has now crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

In addition, Who is now the most-streamed K-pop song released in 2024, while it is also the 4th fastest song in Spotify’s history to reach the impressive milestone.

Congratulations Jimin!

Released on July 19, 2024, Who serves as the title track for Jimin’s 2nd solo album MUSE. The song encapsulates the singer’s feelings towards an idealized love. He talks about someone who occupies his head through days and nights. However, as he struggles to find this imaginary person in real life, anger and frustration slowly take over his heart. This pop ballad captures the K-pop idol’s unattended emotions through his soulful vocals and rhythmic melody.

Watch the music video for Jimin’s Who here:

Jimin’s sophomore solo album MUSE features a total of seven songs, including pre-release Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO), title track Who, Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This.

Through each song, the BTS member showcased a different side of his artistry, marking a significant era in his solo musical career. Meanwhile, completing his mandatory military service, he is now set to return home in June 2025.

