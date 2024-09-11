BTS’ Jimin’s Who from solo album MUSE climbs 10 spots on Billboard Hot 100 reaching no 38; climbs new high on Pop Radio Airplay chart

Nearly two months after its release, BTS' Jimin's latest hit is climbing the Billboard charts. On September 10 local time, Billboard announced that Jimin's solo title track Who from second solo album MUSE had risen to No. 28 on the Hot 100, the weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States. Having previously peaked at No. 12, Who has now become BTS’ Jimin’s first solo track to spend seven weeks on the Hot 100.

Who also reached a new peak of No. 30 in its third week on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which tracks weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States. Additionally, the track climbed back up to No. 27 on the Streaming Songs chart. On Billboard’s global charts, Who held steady at No. 7 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 12 on the Global 200 in its seventh week on both charts.

Meanwhile, MUSE has become Jimin’s first solo album to spend seven consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. While Jimin’s solo debut album FACE also spent seven weeks on the Billboard 200, those weeks were non-consecutive, with the album dropping off the chart after six weeks before re-entering. For the week of September 14, MUSE remained strong at No. 86 on the chart.

MUSE also maintained its position at No. 3 in its seventh week on Billboard’s World Albums chart. Meanwhile, Jimin secured No. 59 in his 18th week on the Billboard Artist 100. On July 28 local time, Billboard announced that Jimin’s new solo album MUSE had debuted at No. 2 on its Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

MUSE has now matched Jimin’s own record for the highest-ranking album by a Korean solo artist. In 2023, Jimin’s solo debut album FACE made him the first K-pop soloist to reach the top 2 of the Billboard 200. With this new entry, Jimin has made history as the first Korean solo artist to have more than one album in the top 3 of the Billboard 200.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), MUSE earned a total of 96,000 equivalent album units for the week ending July 25. This total comprised 74,000 traditional album sales, 15,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, and 7,000 track equivalent album (TEA) units.

