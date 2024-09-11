BTS, TXT's agency BIGHIT MUSIC advises fans against phishing scams, impersonators, paid reviews and more

BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC has recently published a notice warning against fraudulent activities. The agency urged fans to be aware of impersonators who pose as the company’s personnel offering cash rewards for reviews. BIGHIT MUSIC clarified that they don’t make such arrangements via text messages, personal email, or social media handles.

On September 11, BTS’ agency published a notice with the title “Be aware of BIGHIT MUSIC impersonation scams and other frauds.” The HYBE subsidiary stated, “As we continue to receive reports of phishing scams impersonating BIGHIT MUSIC or its personnel from a number of people, we would like to provide an advisory.”

The agency further revealed the common fraudulent activities that occur through text messages or social media DMs. They emphasized three points - Impersonating BIGHIT MUSIC or companies collaborating with the agency, Hiring reviewers on a part-time or full-time basis for albums, music, and other related media, and buying reviews to drive more traffic to content.

In their statement, BIGHIT MUSIC clarified that they do not make such offers via social media DMs, text messages, or personal emails. “Nor do we make offers for employment, financial demands or rewards”, the agency added warning fans against falling into such traps.

They reiterated that if anyone receives such offers in exchange for cash rewards they should instantly delete the messages instead of engaging to prevent fraudulent activities.

Read BIGHIT MUSIC’s full notice here:

With the globalization of the K-pop industry, fraudsters also found new ways to scam people with employment offers from entertainment agencies, promises to arrange meetings with artists and many more. After BIGHIT MUSIC’s advisory, ARMYs hope such activities will be reduced from now on.

Meanwhile, BIGHIT MUSIC houses two of the most popular boy bands right now - BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. On the work front, six out of seven BTS members are currently completing their mandatory military enlistment. The eldest Jin has already been discharged, while J-Hope is next line to return home.

On the other hand, TXT is currently gearing up for their ACT : PROMISE Encore concert in Seoul starting November 1.

