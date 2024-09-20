BTS’ Jin causes traffic jam in Italy ahead of Milan Fashion Week debut appearance as fans gather around to greet him

Jin, the oldest member of the popular K-pop boy band BTS, has been recently discharged from the military. From variety show appearances to photoshoots, there is no stopping for the K-pop star ever since his release. The artist is now all set to make his Fashion Week debut in Milan, causing traffic in the city as fans gather around to greet him.

On September 20, 2024, BTS’ Jin arrived in Milan to attend the Fashion Week for the first time ever. To catch a glimpse of the K-pop star, fans gathered around his temporary residence, which led to immense traffic congestion in the city. The artist can be seen wearing a formal black shirt and pants along with a sleek hairstyle, enhancing his appearance. As the global ambassador for luxury fashion house Gucci, he will be attending the brand’s Spring/Summer Women’s Fashion Show 2025.

Moreover, Jin is also speculated to be the special guest for Coldplay’s upcoming show to be held in Seoul. The band will be performing in the city after 8 years as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. Previously, Jin appeared at the band’s Buenos Aries show in 2022 and performed his debut single Astraunaut, which was co-written by Coldplay.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

Jin is also currently appearing in Run BTS’ spin-off show RUN JIN in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he will be seen doing various outdoor activities. He will also be guest-starring in the variety show KIAN's Bizarre B&B, scheduled to be released in 2025.