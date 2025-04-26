Weak Hero Class 2 Ending Explained: Was Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun's gang able to defeat Baek Jin's union? Exploring Season 3 possibility

The highly anticipated action thriller Weak Hero Class 2 released on Netflix on April 25, delivering a high-octane finale. It featured an epic showdown between the gangs of the protagonist and antagonist. The intense plot was marked by brutal fights and unexpected twists. The season concluded with a special cameo, a mysterious death and a chilling hint at a new villain arc, leaving speculation about a potential season 3.

Who wins the fight between Yeon Si Eun, Baku's gang and Na Baek Jin's union?

Yeon Si Eun (Park Ji Hoon) plans to take on Na Baek Jin (Bae Na Ra), by getting hold of the phone that contains the evidence of the union's burner bank account and their illegal activities. However, Geum Seong Je (Lee Jun Young) betrays him last minute and refuses to hand over the phone, leaving him to get killed by a gang member. Yeon Si Eun manages to escape and rushes to the scene of the intense gang showdown, only to find Park Hu Min, aka Baku (played by Ryeoun), lying defeated on the ground.

Yeon Si Eun then engages in a one-on-one fight with Na Baek Jin, and injures his limbs badly with brass knuckles. Their combat gives time to Baku to regain strength and finally knock Na Baek Jin down with a strong punch, claiming victory.

Was the union dismantled after Na Baek Jin's death or is there a new leader?

After the defeat, the union collapses and Na Baek Jin disappears without a trace. However, a few days later Baku, Yeon Si Eun and others are seen crying at Na Baek Jin's funeral. The cause of the death is left a mystery, with a probability of him being murdered on orders from Cheongang group's CEO and the creator of the union (Jo Jung Suk) for illegal earnings.

Following Na Baek Jin's disappearance, Cheongang group's CEO meets Geum Seong Je, the second in command after Na Baek Jin, and offers him to fill the vacant spot of the union's leader. He doesn't give him a direct answer, instead asks, "Will it be fun?", showcasing an interest in the proposal. Whether or not he rebuilds the reunion, is left for viewers imagination.

Special cameo of Ahn Su Ho

Yeon Si Eun's Weak Hero Class 1 bestie, Ahn Su Ho (Choi Hyun Wook) finally wakes from his coma stage and upon hearing of the news, he runs to see him. Ahn Su Ho leaves fans emotional with a "Have you been doing well?" question to Yeon Si Eun. Ahn Su Ho also expressed happiness of meeting Yeon Si Eun's new friends.

It leaves us with the question of whether we will be able to see him back in action and as a part of Yeon Si Eun's new squad. The unexplored angles and cliffhangers leave the door open for a potential Season 3.

