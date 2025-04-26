Sex Education Star Emma Mackey Cast as White Witch in Greta Gerwig’s Narnia for Netflix

Emma Mackey is heading back into the world of fantasy—this time trading Barbie Land for the magical realm of Narnia. The Sex Education and Barbie star has been cast as the White Witch in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix.

This marks a reunion between Mackey and Gerwig, who previously worked together on the 2023 blockbuster Barbie. The director has penned the script and will helm the new film, reportedly based on The Magician’s Nephew, the sixth novel in C.S. Lewis’ fantasy series. The White Witch, known as Jadis, plays a major role in this prequel tale. The role was previously brought to life by Tilda Swinton in the 2005 film adaptation of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Mackey will star opposite Meryl Streep, who is currently in talks to voice the noble lion Aslan, Narnia’s central guardian figure. The film is set to release in Imax on Thanksgiving Day 2026 for an exclusive two-week theatrical run before arriving on Netflix around Christmas.

Gerwig joined the Narnia project in 2020 following the critical success of Lady Bird and Little Women, and just before she delivered the billion-dollar hit Barbie. Mackey played one of the many Barbies in that feminist reimagining, sharing the screen with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Beyond Narnia, Mackey’s star continues to rise. She is set to appear in J.J. Abrams’ next film for Warner Bros. alongside Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, and will debut in Julia Ducournau’s Alpha at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. She’ll also take the lead in James L. Brooks’ Ella McCay, releasing this December via 20th Century Studios.

With Emma Mackey stepping into the icy shoes of Jadis and Greta Gerwig at the helm, Netflix’s Narnia reboot promises a fresh, cinematic reimagining of Lewis’ timeless world. Fans of fantasy, feminism, and formidable villains have a lot to look forward to.

