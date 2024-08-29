BTS’ Jin prompts Half-star Hotel in Lost Island to surpass Monday entertainment show ratings record with 5.3 percent

BTS’ Jin appeared in the South Korean variety show Half-Star Hotel in Lost as a guest celebrity. The episode starring the K-pop star has garnered high ratings from fans. Moreover, the show gained the most viewership among all the variety show releases on Monday.

On August 27, 2024, Nielsen Korean revealed the ratings for the shows released on the previous day and Half-star Hotel in Lost Island achieved the highest ratings among all entertainment show releases. The episode was guest-starred by the popular BTS member Jin and achieved a nationwide household rating of 5.3 percent. This marked the 16th consecutive time the show secured the top spot among all variety programs airing in the same time slot across all channels.

Following the release of the episode, the show went on to solidify its status as the leading program on television. It featured the group’s leader, ‘CEO Ahn’ Ahn Jung Hwan, along with BTS’s Jin, B1A4’s Sandeul, Kim Nam Il, and the father-son chef duo, Lee Yeon Bok and Lee Hong Un. The team set off to a new island to investigate potential locations for their second store.

Jin was discharged from the military a few days ago, and this show is his first appearance on TV after a long hiatus. Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin is also appearing in his solo variety show titled RUN JIN, which is a spin-off of Run BTS where he does different outdoor activities.

Advertisement

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022. The rest of the BTS members are currently enlisted in the South Korean Army and are expected to be discharged sometime in 2025.

ALSO READ: NCT’s Taeil, BIGBANG's Seungri, LE SSERAFIM's Kim Garam, and more K-pop idols removed from their groups post controversy