BTS’ Jin sets personal record as Running Wild becomes his first solo song to debut in top 5 on Billboard Global 200

BTS' Jin has once again set a new record in his thriving solo career. Just a few days ago, he made his highly anticipated solo comeback with Happy. The title track Running Wild is soaring high on global music charts. For the first time since his solo debut with The Astronaut, Jin has broken into the top 5 on the Billboard Global 200. In addition, the song also landed some impressive spots on other charts.

On November 27, Billboard announced that Jin's Running Wild has debuted at No. 5 on this week's Global 200. This marks the BTS member's first song to land a spot in the prestigious chart's top 5. In addition, the song also debuted at No. 4 on the Global Excl. US chart for the week ending with November 30. The title track is truly 'running wild' on music charts, as it also entered No.1 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart, which means it was the best-selling song of the week in the United States.

On the other hand, on the Billboard Hot 100, Running Wild marked a strong debut, claiming No. 53. This marks Jin's second entry on this esteemed chart after his 2022 single The Astronaut.

With these impressive debuts, Jin spent his 4th overall week on Billboard's Artist 100, reaching a new peak at No. 2.

Congratulations Jin!

Apart from the title track Running Wild, more songs from Jin's first solo album, Happy, are reigning on music charts, further solidifying the BTS member's global stardom. Heart on the Window featuring Red Velvet's Wendy debuted at No. 20 on this week's Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart, while Another Level entered at No. 22, I Will Come to You No. 23, and Falling landed at No. 25.

In addition, all three of these tracks also debuted on the World Digital Song Sales chart: Heart on the Window at No. 1, Another Level at No. 2, I Will Come to You at No. 3, Falling at No. 4, followed by the pre-release track I'll Be There at No. 5.

These smash-hit B-sides also claimed impressive spots on this week's Global Excl US, while the Wendy collab also debuted at No. 152 on Global 200.

