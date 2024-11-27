BTS' Jin announces return of fan-favorite RUN JIN; teases successful 'kidnapping' of J-Hope; WATCH

BTS’ eldest member, Kim Seokjin, has brought back his beloved reality show, RUN JIN, much to the delight of ARMYs worldwide. Known for his humor, warmth, and knack for creating memorable moments, Jin has dropped the teaser for his upcoming episodes.

The latest teaser for RUN JIN has sent fans into a frenzy as it hints at the possible appearance of fellow BTS member J-Hope in the upcoming episode. Shared on November 26 via BANGTAN TV, the teaser begins with Jin indulging in fun games and what seems to be a blind date setup. However, the mood shifts hilariously when Jin says, “I think the right thing to do is kidnap ***.” The camera then cuts to someone wearing a red outfit and an adorable beanie, sparking widespread speculation that the mystery guest is none other than J-Hope.

Watch the teaser for RUN JIN here;

The teaser has already garnered thousands of comments from fans thrilled about the potential reunion of the iconic 2Seok duo. ARMYs fondly recall Jin’s earlier promise during a live broadcast, where he jokingly vowed, “I will kidnap Hobi as soon as he gets discharged.” True to his word, Jin seems to have made good on his playful threat.

J-Hope, who completed his military service on October 17, became the second BTS member to be discharged, following Jin. Despite his recent return, it appears Jin has no intention of letting his dongsaeng rest, instead “encouraging” him to dive straight into work with RUN JIN.

Since its debut, RUN JIN has been lauded for its adventurous and heartwarming content. The first episode saw Jin tackling the Hallasan mountains in Jeju, while guests like Ji Seok Jin, Lee Yi Kyung, TXT’s Yeonjun, and Jin’s close friend Sandeul added the charm in the following episodes.

Meanwhile, Jin also marked an achievement in his solo career. His debut album, Happy, recently entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 4, solidifying his status as a soloist. With this achievement, all seven BTS members have now made their mark on the chart as solo artists.

Catch the next episode of RUN JIN on BANGTAN TV to see if Jin has indeed succeeded in “kidnapping” J-Hope, and prepare for another dose of laughter from BTS’ eldest and his unforgettable guests.

