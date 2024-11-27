Squid Game season 2 trailer out: Lee Jung Jae returns to end high-stakes game once and for all; WATCH

Squid Game Season 2 has dropped the main trailer, raising anticipation for the December 26 premiere. The new trailer showed Lee Jung Jae's desperate return to the deadly games to put an end to it once and for all. On the other hand, Lee Byung Hun tries his best to stop him, while other players like Park Sun Hoon, Im Siwan, and T.O.P. fight for the reward.

On November 27, a month before the premiere, Netflix unveiled the exciting trailer for the upcoming season 2 of Squid Game. Lee Jung Jae, the protagonist from the first season, once again returned as Gi Hun. However, unlike season 1, Player 456 is no longer interested in winning the money but rather trying to put an end to the deadly games. The trailer opens with him desperately asking the creator to put him back in the game. The next few scenes provided a glimpse into him trying to dismantle the system while convincing his fellow players to join hands with him. However, it doesn't come easy for him, as Gi Hun's journey gets difficult at each moment, with betrayal and challenges. On the other hand, he is also locked in an intense battle with the mysterious Front Man (played by Lee Byung Hun).

While Gi Hun tries to prevent a further bloodbath, the new trailer also raises anticipation with a fresh batch of players. Park Sung Hoon and Im Siwan appear as his fellow players trying to understand the situation, while T.O.P. takes on a villainous role. On the other hand, a mother-son duo, unfazed by Gi Hun's plans, try to play the games once more to pay off their debt.

The new Squid Game Season 2 trailer has many things to offer, especially Player 456's reunion with the mysterious creator behind it all, adding complexity to the story.

Watch the trailer for Squid Game Season 2 here:

Squid Game Season 2 will arrive on December 6 on Netflix across the world. As award-winning creator Hwang Dong Hyuk returns with a more nuanced and compelling story, fans look forward to what lies behind Lee Jung Jae's desperate attempts to end the high-stakes game.

