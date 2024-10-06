BTS’ Jin to release Super Tuna extended version officially on October 11 ahead of solo album? Here’s why fans think so

Get ready fans because BTS’ Jin’s Super Tuna extended version is coming! ARMYs think that the K-pop idol is set to release it on October 11. Although it is yet to be announced officially, a surprise update has kickstarted the speculation.

Recently, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a new poster of Jin’s Super Tuna. They revealed that it was unveiled on Apple Music in several countries across the world. The poster has October 11 mentioned on the top corner, hinting at the extended version’s official release on that day.

However, since the new poster wasn’t revealed officially or announced, many think it might be a ‘leak’. Regardless, ARMYs are eagerly looking forward to the Super Tuna extended version's official release ahead of Jin’s highly-anticipated solo album.

Meanwhile, during the BTS FESTA 2024 in-person hug event, the eldest BTS member introduced the extended version of his smash-hit trot song Super Tuna. In a later interview, the singer revealed that although the second verse of the song was already planned, he was still nervous to sing it for the first time in front of his fans. Since then, ARMYs have been eagerly anticipating its official release on music platforms.

The original version of this song was a gift from Jin on his birthday on December 4, 2021. Later, on October 21, 2022, Super Tuna was released officially with a performance video.

In interviews, he mentioned that he only made this song to showcase his love of fishing. He went to a beach with a rough composition in his mind and no extensive preparation for the music video. He also called it an embarrassing song, explaining that it is the exact opposite of the high-quality music he puts out with BTS.

However, the trot song received unprecedented love from his fans, even soaring on music charts, and achieved 100 million views on the performance video.

Watch the original Super Tuna performance video here:

Meanwhile, after completing his 18-month-long mandatory military service, Jin returned home on June 12, 2024, just a day before BTS’ 11th debut anniversary. Following that, he has been busy with various solo activities with an upcoming album released soon.

