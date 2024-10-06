BTS’ Jimin's Who ties with Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso to become 5th FASTEST song to hit 700 million Spotify streams

BTS' Jimin's Who continues to soar high on music platforms even after two months since its release. The title track from MUSE has now surpassed 700 million streams on Spotify, making it the 5th fastest song globally to achieve this milestone. Additionally, Jimin has set a new record as the fastest Asian act to reach this impressive milestone on Spotify.

According to the latest updates, Who by Jimin now has approximately 700,389,760 streams on Spotify, with an average of 7,582,112 daily streams. The song was released on July 19 and managed to reach this stream count within 78 days. The MUSE title track now holds the distinction of being the 5th fastest song in Spotify's history to achieve this feat, alongside Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso.

At the same time, Jimin is the fastest Asian soloist to hit 700 million Spotify streams with a solo song (Who). In addition to these, the track is also the first and fastest 2024 song by a K-pop act to reach the milestone.

Jimin now has two 700 million streams under his solo discography. Previously his smash-hit chart topper Like Crazy also amassed the stream count and currently has over a billion on Spotify.

Congratulations Jimin!

Who serves as the title track for Jimin’s second solo album MUSE. It was released on July 19, 2024, alongside the album’s other songs Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This. A pre-release titled Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO) was released on June 28, setting the backdrop for the album's success.

Meanwhile, with Who, Jmin showcased an unprecedented side of his musical brilliance that has completely captivated the fans. Immersed in his own world, through the lyrics, the BTS member talked about an idealized love. An imaginary person, who occupies his thoughts day and night, but he can’t meet her. The more he struggles to find that person, the more his heart fills with anger and frustration.

Watch the MV for Who here:

Meanwhile, Jimin, who enlisted for his mandatory military service in December 2023, is currently carrying out his duties for the Nation. He is set to return home in June 2025. He will reunite with his bandmates next year and resume group activities.

