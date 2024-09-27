‘Mukbang, talk shows, variety, short dramas’: BTS’ Jin asks fans for programs where they'd like him to promote solo album

BTS’ Jin, who has been busy since his military discharge, recently posted a message to fans asking for their support. Since his return, he has hosted his popular series, RUN JIN, and made guest appearances on various shows.

And it looks like he’s not stopping there. BTS’ Jin asked fans for suggestions on programs where he could promote his solo album including Mukbangs, talk shows, variety shows, short dramas, building a house, cooking and more.

As translated by @BTStranslation_ on X he said "Hello, it's Jin. I've a favor to ask for you all, ARMY. If there's any YouTube content that would be good for me to appear, if you upload it to Weverse feed as a post, then I'll try and see if I appear on the one that's mentioned the most amongst the posts. Mukbang, talk, entertainment shows where you've to do things physically, short drama, building a house, cooking, so on.. I don't care what kind of filming it is (you must let it slide even I'm not good at it) Our ARMYs' pick is always right so please leave a lot of posts by today.. heart Deadline: midnight, September 27 (KST).

Not long after, Jin returned to Weverse with a playful disclaimer, cutely noting how he's getting older Jin said " FYI Seokjinnie is now very old so can't appear (on contents/shows) a lot . It's hard/difficult for seokjinnie [cutely] (but i don't care if the youtube contents are hard/difficult.. why? cause I'm a pro)."

Advertisement

He also mentioned that he wants to appear on shows that have already been produced. BTS member said "You must say the channel name and not the type of contents you want, only then it can be done. Also it can't be something I've to produce (I'm doing RUN JIN)."

On September 20, 2024, BTS' Jin attended Gucci’s Spring/Summer Women’s Fashion Show 2025 in Milan. Recently named the global brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house in August 2024, Jin turned heads in brown slacks and a striking statement shirt.

Fans gathered around the red carpet, cheering his name as they tried to catch a glimpse of him. Jin was seated in the front row alongside Dakota Johnson, the Hollywood actress known for her role in the Fifty Shades franchise. Nicola Coughlan, celebrated for her performance in Bridgerton Season 3, was also spotted sitting next to the K-pop idol.

On the work front, Jin has been keeping busy since his military discharge on June 12. The very next day, he made his first public appearance upon returning home by hosting a fan event for BTS FESTA 2024.

Advertisement

In addition, the K-pop star is preparing to release his album, two years after his solo debut with The Astronaut. It has been reported that the album will drop in November, marking the second half of 2024. While the release date is yet to be confirmed, fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to hear his voice again after a long wait.

ALSO READ: 'Proud young men': BTS’ V and Kim Min Jae are BUFF BESTIES on military vacation, earning praise from Physical: 100's Ma Sunho