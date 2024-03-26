BTS' Jungkook becomes first K-pop soloist to surpass 1 billion Spotify streams amid military enlistment

Amidst his military service, BTS member Jungkook makes history on Spotify, becoming the first K-pop solo artist to exceed 1 billion streams in 2024. With two of his tracks surpassing 900 million streams and six surpassing 400 million streams, setting records for Asian solo artists.

BTS’ Jungkook scripts Spotify history amid ongoing military service

BTS' Jungkook continues to make waves in the music industry, even during his absence for military service. Spotify has recently confirmed that the talented artist has surpassed an incredible milestone, accumulating over 1 billion streams on the platform in the span of just one year. This achievement not only cements Jungkook's position as a global music icon but also sets a groundbreaking record for K-pop solo artists.

Two of Jungkook's tracks, namely Seven, and Left and Right, have individually surpassed the remarkable milestone of 900 million streams each. This accomplishment not only underscores Jungkook's solo prowess but also highlights the immense popularity of his music within the broader K-pop genre.

Moreover, Jungkook has set a new record as an Asian solo artist, with six of his tracks exceeding 400 million streams on Spotify. These songs, including Seven, 3D, Standing Next to You, Dreamers, Left and Right, and Euphoria, reflect the artist's ability to resonate with audiences globally, transcending cultural boundaries.

With credits solely from his personal Spotify account, Jungkook has amassed an astonishing total of over 5.2 billion streams. This feat further solidifies his status as a music icon with a massive global following. Additionally, Jungkook's solo album GOLDEN has crossed the historic milestone of 3 billion streams, further illustrating his unparalleled influence and impact on the music scene.

More details about Jungkook’s latest activities

Netizens were recently abuzz when BTS' Jungkook was spotted liking a video showcasing fellow member J-Hope's impressive dance skills. This action ignited excitement among fans, especially with Jungkook's upcoming collaboration on I Wonder, a significant track from J-Hope's upcoming album, HOPE ON THE STREET, slated for release on March 29.

Adding to the anticipation, Jungkook is expected to make an appearance in SUGA's concert film, Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE. This film will feature encore performances from SUGA's 2023 tour and is set for a global cinematic release on April 10 and 13. Fans eagerly await Jungkook's involvement in these highly anticipated projects, eagerly counting down the days until his return from military service in 2025.

