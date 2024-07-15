Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, continues to shine even during his hiatus and on a global platform. During the Copa América 2024 final showdown, Argentina managed to grab the champion title, and while celebrating the win, Jungkook’s hit song Standing Next to You was played in the stadium.

BTS' Jungkook's song Standing Next to You is played during Copa América 2024

On July 14, 2024, the final match for Copa América 2024 was held at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, United States. Argentina and Colombia came face-to-face for the last time to clinch the trophy for their countries. However, Argentina managed to grab the title by scoring one goal against Colombia and taking home the trophy. The goal was scored by Lautaro Martínez, and the stadium erupted into celebration while playing many songs.

One of the songs that played in the stadium was none other than Jungkook’s hit track, Standing Next to You. The pop song with energetic beats echoed through the stadium as the players savored their win on the field. The fans of the artist are cheering for the moment as it showcases the widespread popularity of the artist across borders.

More about BTS' Jungkook

Jungkook made his debut as a K-pop idol with BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. The artist made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023 and took the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft, Latto and 3D ft. Jack Harlow, which grabbed top spots on the international charts. It also includes the hit single Standing Next to You and a remix version with pop star Usher.

Advertisement

The artist enlisted in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army. He will be discharged around 2025, along with the other members, and make a full-group comeback.

ALSO READ: NCT 127 brings power, fun and fire in blazing music video for hip-hop lead track Walk; Watch