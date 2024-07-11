BTS’ Jungkook has announced a special content release for fans amid ongoing military service. Titled I AM STILL, he released a poster of the upcoming project on BTS' official page, creating intrigue among fans and non-fans alike. Moreover, the caption reveals that it will soon be released in the theaters.

Fans are busy speculating about the nature of the content and are hoping it is the return of the artist’s popular Golden Closet Films comeback.