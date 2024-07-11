BTS' Jungkook announces I AM STILL project releasing in cinemas soon; fans await Golden Closet Film comeback

BTS' Jungkook has released 'I AM STILL' poster teasing new content and fans think Golden Closet Films is returning for good.

By Hrishita Das
Published on Jul 11, 2024  |  06:48 PM IST |  32.8K
BTS' Jungkook: BIGHIT Music
BTS' Jungkook: BIGHIT Music

BTS’ Jungkook has announced a special content release for fans amid ongoing military service. Titled I AM STILL, he released a poster of the upcoming project on BTS' official page, creating intrigue among fans and non-fans alike. Moreover, the caption reveals that it will soon be released in the theaters.


Fans are busy speculating about the nature of the content and are hoping it is the return of the artist’s popular Golden Closet Films comeback.




Credits: BIGHIT Music
