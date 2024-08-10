BTS’ SUGA’s anti-fans start outrageous trend following his drinking and driving incident

BTS’ SUGA has recently found himself embroiled in controversy following an incident involving drinking and driving, which has caused quite a stir among fans and the public alike. In the wake of the incident, anti-fans have seized the opportunity to push a ridiculous trend, further complicating the situation and creating additional challenges for the artist.

On August 6, 2024, BTS’ SUGA was caught by the authorities driving an electric scooter under the influence. Yongsan Police Station officially charged him for breaking the Road Traffic Act by drunk driving, revoked his license, and imposed a fine on him.

Moreover, the artist also admitted to the wrongdoing and revealed that he was unaware of the law. Nevertheless, he apologized to the fans for acting irresponsibly and promised to improve.

SUGA was enlisted in the South Korean military on September 22, 2023, as a public service worker and will be discharged sometime around 2025. The artist has completed fifty percent of his service and has only over 300 days left in the military. Ahead of his enlistment, he released his debut solo album, which was released on April 21, 2023, under his producer name, August D.

Moreover, the artist also released his solo documentary, Suga: Road to D-Day, chronicling his journey leading up to the release of his album. Additionally, he also went on his first solo tour, the Suga Agust D Tour, where he performed several shows in the United States. He also covered many other cities, such as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

