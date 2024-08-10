BTS' SUGA deeply reflecting after DUI incident with no plans of leaving team; group to resume activities in 2025: Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of alcohol consumption and driving under the influence.

In a recent turn of unfortunate events, BTS' SUGA has found himself at the center of a troubling controversy following a DUI incident. On August 9th, it was revealed that SUGA had a blood alcohol level of 0.227% when he drove under the influence. This revelation came in contrast to his earlier claim that he had consumed only one beer before driving. This stark difference between his statement and the actual blood alcohol level revealed has sparked significant controversy and raised questions about the actual truth on the night of the incident.

According to South Korean law, the legal implications for drunk driving are severe, which may even lead to imprisonment for up to two to five years or hefty fines for those caught with such high blood alcohol levels. This incident has triggered a wave of debate among the septet’s local and international fans regarding the influence of this incident on BTS’ reputation.

Earlier, SUGA had to face scrutiny in this case for miscommunication over the vehicle, which was first reported to be an electric kickboard, but it was later clarified to be an electric scooter instead. Despite their label, BIGHIT MUSIC’s insistence that there was no intention to downplay the situation, the ongoing stir about SUGA’s unfortunate incident is evident.

According to K-media reports, industry experts are concerned about the timing of this controversy being particularly unfortunate for BTS, who are preparing for a full group comeback in 2025. While the other members diligently serve in the military and exemplify disciplined behavior, SUGA’s incident has led to a stir.

However, despite the tough situation, BTS is reportedly committed to their planned activities. Sources close to the group assert that SUGA is deeply reflecting on his actions and is committed to making amends. There is no indication that his mistake will lead to his departure from the group. The strong team dynamics within BTS and the group's resilience suggest that this incident, while serious, will not derail their comeback plans.

BIGHIT MUSIC and BTS are now faced with the challenge of navigating this situation while maintaining their commitment to the scheduled return in 2025.

