BTS' SUGA's D-DAY revealed as 4th best-selling rap album in a decade; joins Travis Scott, Juice WRLD, and Eminem on list

BTS’ SUGA has taken the US music market by storm with his first full-length album D-DAY, landing the impressive fourth spot on Billboard’s list of best-selling rap albums over the past decade. With a staggering 118,000 copies sold in its first week, D-DAY joins the elite ranks of albums like Travis Scott’s UTOPIA and Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die.

BTS’ SUGA ranks 4th on Billboard's Best-Selling Rap Albums in US in 10 years with D-DAY

Billboard's latest statistics reveal that only six rap albums in the past ten years have reached this milestone. Leading the pack, Travis Scott's UTOPIA sold a staggering 252,000 copies, followed by Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die with 209,000 copies, and Logic's No Pressure with 172,000 copies. SUGA’s D-DAY now stands proudly in fourth place, showcasing the significant impact and popularity of his work.

Moreover, Eminem's albums Music To Be Murdered By and The Death Of Slim Shady follow closely behind, with 117,000 and 114,000 copies sold, respectively. SUGA’s impressive sales figures not only highlight his individual talent but also underscore BTS' continued global influence in the music industry.

More about SUGA’s first full solo album

BTS' SUGA under his rapper moniker Agust D, released his debut studio album, D-DAY on April 21, 2023. It is a compelling blend of thought-provoking themes and diverse musical styles. The album, featuring 10 tracks, includes collaborations with prominent artists such as BTS group mate J-Hope, IU, late Ryuichi Sakamoto, and Woosung of The Rose.

Highlights from the tracklist include People Pt. 2 featuring IU, Haegeum, Huh?! with J-Hope, and the emotionally charged Amygdala. The album, celebrated for its deep reflections on liberation and personal growth, has solidified Agust D's reputation as a formidable force in the rap genre.

