'Min Yoongi will scold me': EL CAPITXN's close friendship with BTS' SUGA on display during live session

EL CAPITXN displays his close bond with BTS’ SUGA

In a recent Instagram live session, EL CAPITXN, the producer behind AGUST D's D-Day, brought humor to the forefront by showcasing his playful friendship with BTS' SUGA. When asked by a fan if he uses an iPhone, EL CAPITXN humorously replied with a straight face, revealing his preference for Galaxy to avoid Min Yoongi's disapproval.

Take a look at the hilarious moment from EL CAPITXN’s live here;

This candid moment offered fans a charming glimpse into the off-screen camaraderie between the producer and the BTS member. The exchange not only entertained viewers but also underscored the genuine connection and humor shared between EL CAPITXN and SUGA, adding an extra layer of joy to the live session.

Jang Yi Jeong, also known as EL CAPITXN, is a versatile singer-songwriter and producer affiliated with HYBE. Formerly a member of the boy group HISTORY, he has evolved into a prominent figure in the music industry. EL CAPITXN is the creative mind behind BTS' impactful track Black Swan and TXT's dynamic Run Away. His artistic influence extends to IU's Eight and the collaborative single NOBODY featuring Soyeon of (G)I-DLE, Winter of aespa, and LIZ of IVE. Beyond his solo endeavors, EL CAPITXN founded the producing group VENDORS, showcasing his dedication to collaborative creativity. With an impressive portfolio, he continues to leave a lasting imprint on the K-pop scene, demonstrating his versatility and musical prowess.

A catch-up on BTS’ military engagements

In a significant milestone, BTS members RM and V achieved military graduation on January 16, emerging as elite trainees from the Nonsan Training Center. Subsequently, Jimin and Jungkook completed basic military training on January 17 at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center. Following this, V commenced Special Duty Team training, while Jimin and Jungkook reportedly joined Jin at the 5th Infantry Division.

Anticipated returns include Jin in June, J-Hope in October 2024, and SUGA fulfilling a role as a social worker. BTS envisions a collective return in 2025, signaling a transformative phase for the globally acclaimed septet. As each member pursues their military service, fans eagerly await the group's eventual reunion, eagerly anticipating the unfolding of the next captivating chapter in BTS' illustrious journey.

