BTS, Taylor Swift, Drake and more UMG artists' music likely to disappear from TikTok after licensing talks collapse

Universal Music Group (UMG) has declared its intention to remove its entire music catalog, including renowned artists like Taylor Swift, Drake, and BTS, from TikTok as licensing negotiations crumble. The dispute, detailed in an open letter, centers on TikTok's alleged attempt to establish a music-centric business without adequately compensating artists.

BTS, Taylor Swift, and more UMG artists’ music likely to vanish from TikTok

Universal Music Group (UMG) has issued a warning that its artists' music, including that of Taylor Swift, Drake, and BTS, may disappear from TikTok as licensing negotiations between the two entities collapse.

In an open letter addressed to UMG artists and songwriters, the music giant accused TikTok of attempting to construct a music-centric business model while failing to adequately compensate for the music it utilizes. The dispute centers on TikTok's proposed rates, which UMG contends are substantially lower than those offered by similar social platforms.

Additionally, UMG raised concerns about TikTok's handling of AI-generated content and its insufficient measures to address copyright infringement and online safety issues. Despite efforts to negotiate, UMG asserted that TikTok attempted to coerce them into accepting an unfavorable deal, prompting UMG to consider withdrawing its entire music catalog from the platform.

Advertisement

TikTok, however, refutes UMG's claims, stating that the music label's actions prioritize greed over the interests of artists and songwriters. The potential departure of UMG's catalog would impact all music distributed and administered by the company, affecting millions of users globally. This dispute underscores the ongoing tension between music rights holders and social media platforms, highlighting the complexities of compensating artists fairly in the digital age.

UMG’s open letter to TikTok

Universal Music Group (UMG) has penned an open letter to TikTok, asserting its commitment to supporting artists and songwriters while highlighting concerns about TikTok's approach. UMG emphasized the integral role music plays in TikTok's success and outlined three critical issues in contract renewal discussions: fair compensation, protection from AI's impact, and user safety. The letter accuses TikTok of proposing minimal compensation, flooding the platform with AI-generated content, and neglecting content infringement and safety issues.

UMG alleges TikTok attempted to coerce a deal undervaluing music, even selectively removing music from emerging artists. Despite recognizing challenges for artists and fans, UMG vows to prioritize fair agreements and advocate for the creative and commercial value of music. The open letter sheds light on the intricate negotiations between major music labels and social media platforms, underscoring the ongoing struggle for equitable compensation in the digital landscape.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie surpasses BTS' Jungkook as the K-pop act with most monthly listeners on Spotify