BLACKPINK's Jennie surpasses BTS' Jungkook as the K-pop act with most monthly listeners on Spotify

BLACKPINK's Jennie claims title of K-pop artist with highest monthly listeners on Spotify

In a monumental triumph, BLACKPINK's Jennie has asserted her dominance on Spotify, emerging as the quintessential K-pop artist with an impressive 34.5 million monthly listeners. Surpassing BTS' Jungkook, who stands at 34.4 million, Jennie's meteoric rise is further accentuated by her recent achievement of 1.2 billion streams on Spotify. This remarkable feat is especially noteworthy as Jennie becomes the first female K-pop soloist to attain such a milestone without the release of a solo album.

What adds to the awe-inspiring narrative is that Jennie accomplished these extraordinary feats with only three credited songs: Solo, You & Me, and One of The Girls. Her journey epitomizes the power of exceptional talent coupled with an unwavering fanbase, transcending conventional norms and establishing new benchmarks for success in the ever-evolving realm of K-pop.

As Jennie continues to redefine standards, her impact resonates as a testament to the global influence wielded by BLACKPINK's individual members, solidifying their positions as trailblazers in the music industry.

Jennie hinted at a possible album release in 2024

Jennie from BLACKPINK recently shared insights into the establishment of her solo venture, ODD ATELIER (OA), during a recording for KBS 2TV's talk show Lee Hyori's Red Carpet. Jennie expressed a yearning for more autonomy and comfort in her solo pursuits and highlighted her commitment to engaging in individual activities alongside a familiar team, even if it meant diverging from the conventional path.

Reflecting on her growth within her previous agency, Jennie embraced the challenges of self-exploration and independence, contemplating her future endeavors. In a candid conversation with host Lee Hyori, she disclosed her dream of unveiling her debut solo full-length album in 2024, signaling an exciting chapter in her solo career. Fans eagerly anticipate the unfolding developments as Jennie embarks on her musical journey, promising fresh and captivating experiences in the year ahead.

