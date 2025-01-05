BTS' V spotted picking up beverages with fellow soldiers, fans smitten over his handsomeness in military uniform; WATCH

BTS' V is currently completing his mandatory military service. Recently, he celebrated his birthday on December 30. ARMYs organized a special project to make his special day memorable. He was recently spotted buying coffee at a cafe and fans think he might be celebrating with his fellow soldiers.

On January 3, a fan account on X (formerly Twitter), shared a new video of V. The clip showed him picking up beverages with his fellow soldier at a cafe. Despite covering his face, he looked absolutely ravishing in his military uniform. Fans also noticed that his hair had grown a lot since cutting it short during his military enlistment. His 29th birthday was on December 30. So many think he might be having a post-birthday celebration with his friends in the military. He might have wanted to treat them to nice coffee and delicious snacks.

Watch the video here:

Alongside RM, V enlisted for his mandatory military service back in December 2023. He has already spent 13 months with 5 more left for 18-month-long enlistment. He is currently serving at the SDT (Special Duty Team) barrack in Chuncehon City. For his 29th birthday, ARMYs decorated the nearby streets with more than 70 banners, each carrying a special message from the fans. The project was organized to wish him a warm birthday when he would complete his morning schedule on the streets with his fellow soldiers.

On the work front, V released three smash-hit songs last year. His digital single FRI(END)S arrived in March, accompanied by a cinematic music video. The song became a massive hit, ranking high on music charts, and breaking many streaming records. Following this, he returned in November with another hit Winter Ahead featuring balladeer Park Hyo Shin.

The song also featured an artistic music video, showcasing V's musical brilliance. A few days later, he released a new rendition of jazz icon Bing Crosby's holiday classic White Christmas. The song received a warm response from fans all over the world and even the legend's family praised the BTS member's soulful vocals.

Advertisement

He is now set to be discharged in June. Fans are looking forward to his reunion with his bandmates.