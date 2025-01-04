Is BTS’ V joining the cast of Squid Game season 3? Lee Jung Jae drops MAJOR hint in response to speculation

Squid Game season 2 finally premiered on December 26, 2024, and took the world by storm. It has become the number 1 show on Netflix, gaining massive views in the first week. Recently, the leading star of the show, Lee Jung Jae, has responded to speculations regarding BTS’ V joining the cast list for season 3.

On January 3, 2024, the cast of Squid Game sat down with BuzzFeed UK for an interview about their highly anticipated new season. During the discussion, reporters raised a surprising question about the rumor that BTS’ V might join the cast. Both Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha Joon appeared momentarily taken aback by the query. Lee Jung Jae, maintaining a serious expression, responded cryptically, “Oh, I can’t say anything about that,” before flashing a warm smile.

The actor’s ambiguous response has sent fans into a frenzy, fueling further speculation. Many are revisiting photos of BTS’ V and Lee Jung Jae spotted together at various events, as well as previous images of V with Im Siwan. Could these connections hint at a potential casting announcement? Fans are eagerly debating whether BTS’ V will indeed be part of the Squid Game universe. What do you think?

Currently, BTS’ V is enlisted in the South Korean military and will be discharged sometime around 2025. However, he has continued to release new music, including two holiday tracks. The K-pop star joined forces with Park Hyo Shin for the song Winter Ahead and re-released a new version of White Christmas with legendary singer Bing Crosby.

Directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk, Squid Game season 2 includes a star-studded cast list: Lee Jung Jae once again stepped into the shoes of Seong Gi Hun; Lee Byung Hun made his return as the enigmatic Front Man and Wi Ha Jun reprised his role as Hwang Jun Ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo also returned as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.

Apart from Kang Ha Neul, Im Si Wan, and Jo Yuri, the new cast list of the show includes Park Gyu Yong, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, T.O.P., and more.

