Ram Navami 2025: Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, and more extend special wishes to fans; Kapil Sharma unveils new poster of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Today, on April 6, the entire nation is immersed them in the special celebration of Ram Navami. Following Hindu rituals, many Indian households worshiped kanjaks to mark the special celebration, Bollywood celebrities including Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, and more also extended wishes to their fans and followers.

On April 6, Sidharth Malhotra took to his X and wrote, "राम नवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं आप सभी को। जय जय श्री राम!" Akshay Kumar also shared a small video on his X with "Sri Ram Navami" written on it and expressed, "श्री राम नवमी आप सब के लिए मंगलमय हो."

Advertisement

Take a look

Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn also shared silhouettes of Lord Rama to extend their warm wishes. The post shared by Singham Again had verse from Hanuman Chalisa with Jai Shree Ram written alongside.

Take a look

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur posted a series of images from her holy visit to the temple with her family. In the first image, the actress’ sister was seen delightfully holding a laddoo in her hand and smiling for the picture. "@missblender Happy Ramnavmi!," read the caption alongside the post.

It was followed by another picture as she struck a pose with her father in the temple premises with actors dressed as Lord Rama, Lakshman, Sita and Lord Hanuman. The third image comprised an image of Lord Rama’s painting on the wall.

Take a look

In addition to this, Kapil Sharma also unveiled the new poster of his upcoming film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. After creating immense buzz with the first look on Eid, the makers dropped the second poster featuring the comedian caught in another wedding moment with a new mystery bride.

Advertisement

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

Take a look

Sunny Deol who is looking forward to the release of his upcoming action entertainer Jaat also dropped the latest track from the film titled, Oh Rama Shri Rama. It is sung by Dhanunjay Seepana, Saketh Kommajosyula, Sumanas Kasula, Saatvik G Rao, Vagdevi Kumara. Composed by Thaman, it is penned by Adviteeya Vojjala and, Sruthi Ranjani.

Take a look

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Manoj Kumar Prayer Meet: Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Jaya Bachchan and more Bollywood celebs unite to pay tribute to legendary actor