The Royals: Bhumi Pednekar reveals she had ‘never imagined’ playing ‘quintessential heroine’; says THIS about co-star Ishaan Khatter

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to charm her fans with her upcoming web project, The Royals. The upcoming Netflix series also features Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Dino Morea, Nora Fatehi and more in the key roles. While the release date is yet to be announced, the actress expressed her excitement about the show. She also admitted that she had never imagined doing a ‘quintessential heroine’ on-screen.

During a recent interaction with HT City, Bhumi Pednekar said, “I'm very excited for The Royals. I don't want to get my hopes high; I just want the show to be looked upon for what it is. So far, whatever assets we've put out, I've gotten a lot of love. It makes me very happy that people are excited to watch Ishaan and I together. He's a great actor.”

The actress who started off her career with an unconventional role in Dum Laga Ke Haisha admits that she had never “even imagined” such a transformation. She emphasized, despite doing "quintessential heroine part" in the upcoming show, she wouldn’t think twice about transforming herself for a role.

She explained her point by mentioning that her success lies in the fact that the girl who started her career with DLKH 10 years back is doing such a character also.

Bhumi is enjoying the commercial space but also noted that it was her debut film that made her realize the kind of cinema she wanted to do— one that entertains people thoroughly but also brings about a change or starts a certain conversation.

She argued that she has carved a space for herself where she is expected to do such roles. Nonetheless, the day she stopped doing such roles, she would lose her credibility and there would be disappointment within the audience.

The teaser of the upcoming show, The Royals, was released earlier this year during a special launch event hosted by Netflix. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the series features an ensemble star cast including Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra and Luke Kenny.

Notably, the upcoming series marks the return of veteran actor Zeenat Aman after a long hiatus.

