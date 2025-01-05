BTS fan allegedly spots SUGA 'smiling brightly with friend' in first update in months after DUI controversy

BTS' SUGA had a difficult time last year due to his DUI controversy. Although the case was closed with him paying a fine, fans haven't heard from him since then. After many months, a recent update has somewhat laid ARMY's worries to rest. They are now celebrating, finally looking forward to SUGA's return.

Recently, a fan account posted on X (formerly Twitter) that, they had spotted the rapper smiling brightly with a friend. "I saw BTS' Yoongi-nim at Apgujeong Rodeo around 7:10 PM KST. He was with a friend, wearing a black cap, a black short-padded jacket, and a white mask."

The fan's description matched with SUGA's casual style. "Please don't worry, he seemed to be doing really well. He was smiling brightly with a friend," the person wrote, informing ARMYs about the K-pop idol's well-being.

The tweet instantly went viral online with "He was smiling brightly" trending all over X. BTS fans were rejoiced to hear about the rapper after a long time. Since his DUI controversy, there has been little to no news about SUGA. So, fans were concerned about his mental and physical health. However, the recent update is now raising hope about his return to music soon.

For the unversed, in 2024, SUGA was under scrutiny for drunk driving an electric scooter. Although he didn't cause any casualties or disruptions, he was heavily criticized by netizens. A report also mentioned that his blood alcohol content at the time of the incident was around 0.227%, which is at least seven times higher than the legal limit. However, this figure was never confirmed by the police. Later, when the BTS member was summoned for questioning, he apologized publicly, bowing twice in front of the reporters. The case ended through summary indictment. The court ordered him to pay 15 million KRW as a fine for DUI.

Advertisement

Since then, SUGA has been keeping a low profile. He didn't interact with fans for a long time. It has also been more than a year since he released any solo music. He is currently completing his alternative military service. He is set to be discharged in June 2025.

ALSO READ: 'Unlike gossipers...': Moon Gabi's ex-boyfriend Jimmy Paige reacts to claims of dissing Jung Woo Sung in rap lyrics